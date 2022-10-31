Christian McCaffrey Rumors: This Was Second-Best Offer For Star RB

After Christian McCaffrey’s monster performance Sunday, the 49ers must feel elated about their decision to trade for the do-it-all running back.

What makes the move even sweeter for San Francisco is that it reportedly beat out its fiercest rival in the McCaffrey sweepstakes.

Shortly after the Carolina shipped CMC out to the Bay Area, it was reported that the Panthers also were in “deep talks” with the Rams about a potential deal for the 2019 first-team All-Pro. In a Sports Illustrated column published Monday, one day after the Niners notched a 17-point road win over the reigning Super Bowl champions, Albert Breer revealed the competitive offer that Los Angeles delivered to Charlotte.

“The Rams’ final offer wound up being second- and third-round picks in 2023, fourth- and fifth-round picks in ’24 and Cam Akers,” Breer wrote. “The 49ers bested that with second-, third- and fourth-round picks in ’23, and a fifth-rounder in ’24, with the Panthers preferring the ’23 fourth-rounder.”

Given how the Week 8 divisional matchup played out, Rams general manager Les Snead probably is wishing he went the extra mile to land McCaffrey. The 26-year-old put on a one-man show, rushing for 94 yards with a touchdown while catching eight passes for 55 yards with a score. McCaffrey also threw (!) a 34-yard touchdown pass in his second game with Jimmy Garoppolo and company.

Fortunately for LA, a top-tier running back might be available if it’s looking to make a significant addition to the backfield. Recent reports indicate the New Orleans Saints would at least listen to offers for Alvin Kamara.