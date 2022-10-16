Jim Montgomery Appreciated Reception From Bruins Fans

BOSTON — Boston Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery had his first experience of the TD Garden home crowd in a regular-season enviroment during the team’s 6-3 home-opening win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

The Bruins, who tallied six goals on the night after letting their early control slip to the Coyotes, managed to escape the contest with back-to-back wins to open up their 2022-23 season.

After walking away with his second win in two tries with the Bruins, Montgomery further explained his inner excitement when, in the game’s final period of play, the crowd erupted to the sounds of Dropkick Murphy’s “I’m Shipping Up To Boston.”

“I gotta tell ya when they played … the Boston song,” Montgomery said. “That was awesome. That got me a little goosebumps behind the bench.”

Montgomery, who’s embarking on his first campaign in leading the Bruins, took notice of the reception he received from the Boston fans in attendance who welcomed the 53-year-old with a thunderous ovation prior to puck drop.

“It was really nice,” Montgomery said. “Very much appreciated.”

The Bruins, who opened up the night with two goals in the first period and finished with three in the third, next face off against the Florida Panthers on Monday. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, along with an hour of pregame and postgame coverage live on NESN.