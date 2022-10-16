Bruins Notes: How Boston Has Persevered Early In Season

BOSTON — When the Arizona Coyotes erased a two-goal deficit less than six minutes into the third period Saturday night at TD Garden, first-year Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery remained unfazed.

That was probably the opposite feeling Bruins fans were exhibiting in that moment, but early on in his tenure, Montgomery had good reason to believe his team would come up with a response.

“I think there’s trust in the process, I think there’s trust in each other and I think everyone is pulling on the same rope right now,” Montgomery said. “You don’t see anybody thinking about themselves. We thought we were in a really good place. I know we gave up the two-goal lead, but we were generating more chances, we had the puck in their zone and we just thought if we just stuck with the process that we would prevail, and luckily we did.”

The Bruins stuck to the script that worked from them through the first two periods, tallying three unanswered goals over the final 10:31 of play — the key goal coming from Derek Forbort — to secure a 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

This was the second time in as many games Boston was forced to fend off a rally. In their season opener, the Washington Capitals got within a goal after the Bruins built a 3-0 lead. Boston finished strong in that one, too, scoring twice in the final frame while holding the Capitals scoreless.

It was more of the same over the crucial stretch against the Coyotes, with the Bruins rising to the situation, something Montgomery is certainly encouraged by this early on in the season.

“In a lot of areas we were better tonight and we played a team that was hungry,” Montgomery said. “Things didn’t go really well in their first game. Human nature is they’re going to come back and they did. They played really hard and you could tell how physical and how hard they tried to go to our net. And I just liked the way we responded. Two games in a row the third period is our best period and that’s a good thing.”