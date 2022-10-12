Josh McDaniels Addresses ‘Unfortunate’ Davante Adams Shoving Incident

Monday proved to be a very frustrating day at the office for Davante Adams.

Purely from a personal performance standpoint, Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season did Adams well. The Raiders wide receiver hauled in three catches for 124 yards with a pair of touchdowns against the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. But Adams’ big night came in a losing effort for Las Vegas, and the five-time Pro Bowl selection took his anger about the primetime defeat out on a media member working the divisional matchup.

Speaking with the media Tuesday, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels addressed Adams’ shove that is expected to elicit punishment from the league.

“I support Davante wholeheartedly as a human being,” McDaniels told reporters, per ESPN. “As a person, he’s a great guy. I know that was an unfortunate situation. We obviously don’t want any of our guys to be doing anything like that. He knows that. He’s very well aware of that. But I know the person; I don’t think there was any intent behind it, on his part.

“But whatever (the NFL) asks of us, whatever they need from us, obviously we’ll comply. But we’re kind of in a wait-and-see (situation) at this point.”

Suspension reportedly is on the table for Adams, who allegedly had a police report filed against him by the photographer he pushed to the ground. The 1-4 Raiders are on a bye in Week 6 and will return to action Oct. 23, when they host the Houston Texans.