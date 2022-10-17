Kendrick Bourne Injury: New Details On Patriots Wide Receiver

Kendrick Bourne was mostly a spectator during the New England Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns.

The Patriots wide receiver suffered a toe injury on the opening drive of Sunday’s 38-15 victory at FirstEnergy Stadium. He remained on the sideline for the remainder of the game but did not return to the field, finishing with one catch for 17 yards on four offensive snaps. After the game, Bourne sported a large wrap/ice pack on his foot in the locker room but appeared in good spirits.

NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry on Monday reported Bourne was dealing with a case of turf toe. Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald echoed that report and, citing a source, added the injury “as of now doesn’t seem that serious.”

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne is dealing with turf toe that ?as of now doesn?t seem that serious,? per source.



With wideout Nelson Agholor also inactive due to a hamstring injury, rookie Tyquan Thornton saw his largest workload yet, playing 40 of New England’s 70 offensive snaps. Thornton was quiet for the first two quarters but broke out after halftime, catching a 2-yard touchdown pass from Bailey Zappe and later scoring from 19 yards out on a jet sweep.

Thornton, who missed the first four games after breaking his collarbone during the preseason, finished with four catches on five targets for 37 yards and three carries for 16 yards.

Jakobi Meyers (57 snaps) and DeVante Parker (55) paced the Patriots’ receiving corps in playing time and posted similar stat lines, with Meyers catching four passes for 60 yards and Parker grabbing four for 64. Elevated practice squadder Lil’Jordan Humphrey did not see the field on offense, with his lone snap coming on special teams.