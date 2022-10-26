Kyle Schwarber Went On Wild Ride After Phillies Won NL Pennant

Philadelphia went all out in its celebration after clinching the National League pennant on Sunday, and while a World Series isn’t unfamiliar territory for Kyle Schwarber, he still didn’t pass up a chance to unleash his inner cowboy.

The Phillies closed out the NL Championship Series in five games with a 4-3 win over the San Diego Padres thanks to Bryce Harper’s legacy-making home run in the bottom of the eighth inning.

The Phillies popped champagne in the locker room, and Harper made his bold World Series declaration, but there was still time for partying. It’s not clear if Schwarber was by himself or was with teammates, but the left fielder was seen riding a mechanical bull at a local Philadelphia restaurant. Check out the 29-year-old enjoying life below:

kyle schwarber riding the x finity live bull after the phillies become national league champions is legendary.



Just another example of why Schwarber is beloved no matter what team he plays for. The NL home run leader contributed in the Boston Red Sox’s run to the American League Championship Series in 2021, and he helped the Chicago Cubs win the World Series in 2016. Schwarber will hope to do the same for the Phillies against the Houston Astros, who will be the favorites heading into Game 1 on Friday.

If Schwarber can replicate the massive dinger he hit in Game 1 of the NLCS, it would give Philadelphia a chance to win its first World Series since 2008.