Mike Francesa Destroys Yankees For Using Red Sox As Motivation

A Yankees season once filled with so much promise ended in complete embarrassment.

After going the distance with the Cleveland Guardians in the teams’ American League Division Series, New York was completely outmatched by the Houston Astros in the battle for the Junior Circuit pennant. The AL West champions made quick work of the Bronx Bombers, sweeping the best-of-seven series to reserve a spot in the Fall Classic.

To make the optics look even worse for the Yankees, it was revealed that New York players were shown video clips of the 2004 Boston Red Sox when they found themselves in a 3-0 hole against the Astros. The attempted motivational tactic apparently was employed to prove to Aaron Judge and company that they could stage a huge comeback and win four straight, but that message probably was tough to get across when it was the Yankees who those Red Sox eliminated in historic fashion.

The bizarre inspiration method did not sit well at all with legendary New York radio host Mike Francesa.

“Yanks using Red Sox comeback as motivation was a disgrace,” Francesa tweeted Thursday. “(Derek) Jeter said it best: ‘Makes me sick.’ “

Francesa added: “The Yankees stopped acting like Yankees years ago. Empty uniforms.”

To make matters worse for New York fans, they could be dealt another brutal blow before the 2023 season even starts. While staying in the Bronx probably is the most likely move for Judge, it’s no guarantee the superstar slugger stays in pinstripes.