MLB Rumors: Aaron Boone, Brian Cashman Expected Back With Yankees

Even after a humiliating sweep in the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees are going to run things back with two people at key positions in the organization.

Despite New York’s shortcomings in October, the Yankees are expected to retain both general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, according to SNY’s Andy Martino.

Cashman’s contract is up but Martino reported Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will ask the longtime front office boss to come back, and that Cashman, who has been New York’s general manager since 1998, will accept. If Cashman does indeed return, he reportedly has no plans of firing Boone even though the Yankees’ fan base has grown frustrated with Boone not getting New York over the postseason hump.

Boone has gone 427-281 during his five seasons at the helm of the Yankees, including guiding the team to a 99-win campaign and AL East title this season. But Boone has an under .500 mark in the postseason, posting a 14-17 record. Boone also had several outbursts this year, even recording a career-high nine ejections.

Despite the pressure Boone may be feeling, it seems his job is safe for the time being as long as Cashman is in charge. That doesn’t mean the two see eye-to-eye on every decision, but Cashman has faith in Boone.

“As for Boone, Cashman’s baseball operations department may not agree with every lineup or in-game decision (and they have left him to make those lineups himself in consultation with the coaching staff, but rarely the front office, all through the season, sources say) but continues to believe that he is the right man for the job,” Martino wrote.

The Yankees obviously have arguably an even bigger decision to make this offseason in terms of Aaron Judge, who is set to hit free agency. But it seems like New York is starting to get the pieces back in place before trying to keep Judge in a Yankees uniform.