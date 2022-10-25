Could This Patriots Corner Make Noise For Defensive Rookie Of The Year? Sauce Gardner's stock could dip as the Jets schedule grows tougher by Jason Ounpraseuth 48 minutes ago

The Patriots defense has been off to a solid start to the season, and Jack Jones has proven to a reliable playmaker for Bill Belichick.

New England’s “Monday Night Football” loss to the Bears is the exception to that sentiment as the Patriots defense was outmatched by Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing attack. But before the Pats’ Week 7 matchup, Jones had been making big plays.

The fourth-round rookie has two interceptions through seven games, including one he returned for a touchdown. Despite his 5-foot-9, 175-pound frame, Jones has not let it deter his aggressive play style.

His impressive run of play had bookmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook boost his Defensive Rookie of the Year odds to 12-to-1, which is tied for fifth-shortest odds. This means a $100 bet would pay out $1,300.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is the favorite to win the award at 2-to-1. New England will play New York on Sunday and in Week 10, so either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe — or the combination of the two quarterbacks — will see plenty of Gardner.

While it seems like a certainty the Jets first-round pick will win Defensive Rookie of the Year, there are a few holes to pick. With the exception of the Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, New York hasn’t gone up against strong quarterback competition in the past four games. It has gone up against Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, Teddy Bridgewater, Skylar Thompson and Brett Rypien in that stretch.

Jones and Zappe are by no means a significant upgrade over those list of names, but the Jets still have potentially tough matchups the rest of the way with the Buffalo Bills, twice, the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks and a potentially healthy Miami Dolphins team.

As for the Patriots, they get some intriguing matchups against mistake-prone quarterbacks like Jets’ Zach Wilson, Indianapolis Colts’ Sam Ehlinger, Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and Las Vegas Raiders’ Derek Carr.

Gardner is a talented rookie, but if you’re playing the value game, taking someone like Jones and betting on the Jets’ hot 5-2 start to end wouldn’t be a bad proposition.