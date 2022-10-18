NFL Owner Publicly Backs Removal Of Commanders’ Dan Snyder

The first shoe has dropped in regard to the NFL owners’ feelings toward Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s potential removal, with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay dropping quite the bombshell.

Snyder has been a contentious figure in NFL circles over recent years, but calls for his removal as the owner of the Commanders have started to gain some steam over the past few months. Of course, the reason being is because Snyder has started to turn loose against his fellow owners. The 57-year-old has claimed to have “dirt” on other owners, most notably Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, claiming the league is a “mafia” and that he could take down others with him. You know, like a rational person.

The reason Snyder’s being considered for removal goes back to the fact he’s being investigated by the league on allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

With all the news surrounding the Commanders owner, most of his contemporaries have been quiet, until Tuesday.

“I believe there is merit to removing him as owner,” Irsay said Tuesday, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I believe that’s the road we have to go down. … I believe it’s in the best interest of the National Football League.”

A short translation into that quote means Irsay isn’t one of the owners Snyder has dirt on. That’s easy to believe considering all of Irsay’s transgression’s seem to become public as soon as they happen.

When asked if he believes there were 24 owners — the amount needed to vote Snyder out — willing to make the call, Irsay said there’s potential that there will be. Of course, the Commanders were quick to respond with a scathing quote regarding the Colts owner.