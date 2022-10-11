No Way This Video Of Ben Simmons Shooting Brick Is Real… Right?

NESN Logo Sign In

If Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons doesn’t want to get dragged any more on social media, he really needs to stop giving the public material.

The Nets held their annual “Practice in the Park” at Brooklyn Bridge Park on Monday and with fans in attendance and camera rolling, the range-lacking Simmons shot a brick from the elbow. Sure, it came on a half-hearted turnaround attempt, but given that his jumper didn’t even touch the rim, it spread like wild fire Tuesday morning with everyone pointing and laughing at the defensive-first guard.

Check it out:

Ben Simmons ? pic.twitter.com/p8JbvW0fik — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) October 11, 2022

The video of Simmons, shared on Twitter on Tuesday morning, had 1.8 million views less than six hours after it was posted.

Simmons, who missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a holdout from the Philadelphia 76ers and then injury upon being traded to the Nets, likely will continue to face criticism should he keep doing things that prompt reactions from NBA fans.