Patrick Beverley Roasts Draymond Green For Jordan Poole Fight

Would you believe me if I told you Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley are friendly?

Of course you would. Green and Beverley are known for being two of the NBA’s best pests, getting under their opponents skin with good defense and jawing back and forth with anyone that will play along. They’re cut from the same cloth, that’s why it isn’t all that surprising to hear the two have become friendly off the court — with Beverley serving as a guest on Green’s podcast just hours before the Warriors star punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice.

Oh yeah, about that fight. Much has been made of the incident between Warriors teammates, with everybody in the NBA world giving their opinion on it. Beverley was no different, touching on the fight in the very first episode of his own podcast (of course) this week. With Green being such an advocate of “the new media,” Beverley was asked whether he believes he was a part of it and didn’t hold back on his pal in his response.

“I’m not out here punching people,” Beverley said on his podcast. “(The fight) surprised me. That should never happen, at all. No, that should never happen.”

When asked if he’d ever been on a team that had something similar happen, Beverley doubled down.

“No, no, not fights. Obviously, like anything, you argue. But fighting? No, we’re professionals, that’s a line you don’t cross.”

Beverley’s point about fighting being a line you don’t cross in an interesting ones. There are famed stories about practice fights in the NBA, with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Gary Payton being a few NBA legends who have admitted to being in practice squabbles. Heck, Bobby Portis broke his teammates face in 2017.