Kyle Dugger Injury: Patriots Safety Leaves Bears Game With Leg Issue

FOXBORO, Mass. — One of the Patriots’ most important defenders left Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.

Safety Kyle Dugger limped off the field at Gillette Stadium during the Bears’ first drive of the second half. After a brief stay in the blue medical tent, Dugger made his way to New England’s locker room.

The Patriots later ruled Dugger questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Dugger missed time earlier in the season due to a knee injury. The third-year pro entered Monday night’s game tied for fifth on the Patriots with 23 tackles.

Follow NESN.com during and after Patriots-Bears for additional updates on Dugger’s status.

