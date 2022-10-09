Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Load Up At Wideout Vs. Lions

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are giving Bailey Zappe a fully stocked receiving corps for his first NFL start.
New England’s gameday roster for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium features six wide receivers — an unusually high number — with second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton making his pro debut and Jakobi Meyers returning from a two-game absence. They join DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Thornton practiced Wednesday for the first time since fracturing his collarbone in the Patriots’ second preseason game. The slender speedster officially was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play against Detroit.
Humphrey, whom head coach Bill Belichick has referred to as a hybrid player without a defined position, likely will be used to fortify the Patriots’ depleted tight end group with his run-blocking ability. Jonnu Smith (ankle) is inactive, leaving the Patriots with just Hunter Henry and elevated practice squadder Matt Sokol at the position.
Also out with an ankle injury: quarterback Mac Jones, who misses his second consecutive game. With veteran backup Brian Hoyer landing on IR this week, Zappe will start for the first time in his young career, with practice squad call-up Garrett Gilbert backing him up.
Here is the Patriots’ full inactive list for Week 5:
QB Mac Jones
TE Jonnu Smith
DL Lawrence Guy
DL DaMarcus Mitchell
S Joshuah Bledsoe
CB Shaun Wade
RB Pierre Strong
Other observations:
— The Patriots are loading up at wideout and going light at running back. Only Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are active, with the rookie Strong, who’s only played on special teams, sitting out as a healthy scratch. New England’s offense should have an advantage on the ground in this game. The unit ranks first in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ rush offense DVOA, and the Lions rank 32nd in rush defense DVOA.
— Cornerback Jalen Mills is back in after missing last week’s overtime loss to the Packers with a hamstring injury. It’ll be interesting to see how the Patriots handle their corner rotation after rookie Jack Jones impressed in Mills’ absence against Green Bay (pick-six, forced fumble, fumble recovery). Mills has started every game he’s played for New England.
— Guy (shoulder) is inactive for the third consecutive game. The Patriots have struggled to defend the run in his absence (188 yards allowed in Week 3, 199 in Week 4) and now face a Lions team that leads the NFL in yards per carry and ranks sixth in rushing yards per game.
New England also received less-than-stellar play from its linebackers in those two games. The Patriots signed veteran Jamie Collins to their practice squad this week to bolster that group but opted not to elevate him for Sunday.
— Top Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown officially is active after sitting out Detroit’s Week 4 loss to Seattle with an ankle injury. Wideout DJ Chark and No. 1 running back D’Andre Swift headline the Lions’ inactive list.