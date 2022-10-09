Patriots Inactives Reaction: Pats Load Up At Wideout Vs. Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are giving Bailey Zappe a fully stocked receiving corps for his first NFL start.

New England’s gameday roster for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium features six wide receivers — an unusually high number — with second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton making his pro debut and Jakobi Meyers returning from a two-game absence. They join DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Thornton practiced Wednesday for the first time since fracturing his collarbone in the Patriots’ second preseason game. The slender speedster officially was activated off injured reserve Saturday, clearing him to play against Detroit.

Humphrey, whom head coach Bill Belichick has referred to as a hybrid player without a defined position, likely will be used to fortify the Patriots’ depleted tight end group with his run-blocking ability. Jonnu Smith (ankle) is inactive, leaving the Patriots with just Hunter Henry and elevated practice squadder Matt Sokol at the position.

Also out with an ankle injury: quarterback Mac Jones, who misses his second consecutive game. With veteran backup Brian Hoyer landing on IR this week, Zappe will start for the first time in his young career, with practice squad call-up Garrett Gilbert backing him up.

Here is the Patriots’ full inactive list for Week 5:

QB Mac Jones

TE Jonnu Smith

DL Lawrence Guy

DL DaMarcus Mitchell

S Joshuah Bledsoe

CB Shaun Wade

RB Pierre Strong