Patriots Injuries: Surprising New Details On Ty Montgomery Situation

Why’s it taking so long for Ty Montgomery to return from his leg injury?

Well, it might be because the Patriots running back isn’t actually dealing with a leg injury.

The addition of another vague layer to Montgomery’s situation shouldn’t come as a surprise. The versatile back appeared destined for a long-term absence after suffering an apparent ankle injury during New England’s preseason finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. But Montgomery surprised many by practicing days before the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, with the Patriots eventually listing him as questionable with a knee injury.

Then, after Montgomery racked up 15 receiving yards and a touchdown in New England’s loss at Hard Rock Stadium, the Patriots placed the 29-year-old on injured reserve — reportedly due to a knee issue. Montgomery was spotted on the rehab field a couple of weeks later, fueling optimism he would be ready to return after his mandated four-game absence.

However, Montgomery didn’t practice before the Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns despite being eligible to come off IR and wasn’t on the field last week ahead of New England’s Monday night showdown against the Chicago Bears. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick denied an opportunity to offer a Montgomery update last Wednesday.

So, what gives? Mike Reiss of ESPN offered some insight in his Sunday notes column.

“Belichick wouldn’t reveal if the ailment that landed veteran running back Ty Montgomery on injured reserve after Week 1 is of the season-ending variety, which some might view as an indication it is,” Reiss wrote. “Montgomery had sprained his ankle in the preseason finale, and it would have been easy to assume he aggravated it in the opener. But a source close to Montgomery said the running back’s injury is different from the ankle, and something related to his upper body.”