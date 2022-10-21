Should Patriots Move Damien Harris After Seeing Christian McCaffrey Trade Return?

NFL teams no longer value running backs as highly as they once did. The shelf life for the position simply is too short, and numerous teams, including the Patriots, have proven you can find great backs late in the draft or during post-draft free agency.

But there still is a market for high-end running backs, even those with injury histories. Just ask the Panthers.

Carolina on Thursday night traded injury-prone superstar Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers for second-, third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, plus a fifth-rounder in 2024. It was a significant move for both sides, with the Panthers replenishing a depleted draft pool and the Niners adding an explosive talent as they look to push for a championship.

With the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away, the McCaffrey deal got us thinking: Should New England consider moving fourth-year back Damien Harris?

This isn’t a new topic. Last February, we openly wondered whether the emergence of then-rookie Rhamondre Stevenson could persuade the Patriots to deal Harris, who will be a free agent next spring. And we revisited the issue during the summer after New England took a pair of running backs in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, the retirement of James White and the late-training camp injury to Ty Montgomery effectively eliminated any chances of a preseason Harris trade — if the Patriots even were considering one.

But what about now?

Harris obviously isn’t on McCaffrey’s level, but the 25-year-old still is a very good running back. He currently ranks as the 12th-best running back on Pro Football Focus (teammate Rhamondre Stevenson is fifth) despite missing most of Week 5 and all of Week 6 due to a hamstring injury. Harris has been a full participant in practice this week and appears primed to return for Monday night’s game against the Chicago Bears.