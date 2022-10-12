Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Have New Injuries; 11 Limited

A total of 11 players were limited participants in the New England Patriots’ Wednesday practice, according to the team’s first injury report of Week 6.
That group included quarterback Mac Jones, who is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that’s kept him out of the last two games. Jones has been listed as limited in each of New England’s last four practices, though did show improved mobility in Wednesday’s session.
Running back Damien Harris also was listed as limited after leaving Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury. That could be viewed as a positive sign, as reports this week indicated Harris is expected to miss multiple games, though he could be seen leaving the main practice area shortly after warmups.
Wideout Nelson Agholor, who also left the Lions game with a hamstring ailment, was limited, as well.
Two new additions to the injury report were starting center David Andrews (back) and top cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle). With Jalen Mills still dealing with a hamstring injury, both of the Patriots’ starting corners were limited Wednesday.
Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:
WR Nelson Agholor – Hamstring
C David Andrews – Back
DL Lawrence Guy – Shoulder
RB Damien Harris – Hamstring
CB Jonathan Jones – Ankle
QB Mac Jones – Ankle
LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb
WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee
CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring
DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Concussion
TE Jonnu Smith – Ankle
The Patriots are preparing to visit the Browns this Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Five Cleveland players did not practice Wednesday — including starting guard Joel Bitonio, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, cornerback Denzel Ward and wideout Amari Cooper — and three more were limited.
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
G Joel Bitonio – Elbow
DE Jadeveon Clowney – Ankle, Knee, Elbow
WR Amari Cooper – Not Injury Related (rest)
S Ronnie Harrison – Illness
CB Denzel Ward – Concussion
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
DT Taven Bryan – Hamstring
DE Myles Garrett – Shoulder, Biceps, Hand
DT Perrion Winfrey – Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
RB Demetric Felton – Wrist