Patriots Injury Report: Two Starters Have New Injuries; 11 Limited

A total of 11 players were limited participants in the New England Patriots’ Wednesday practice, according to the team’s first injury report of Week 6.

That group included quarterback Mac Jones, who is working his way back from a high ankle sprain that’s kept him out of the last two games. Jones has been listed as limited in each of New England’s last four practices, though did show improved mobility in Wednesday’s session.

Running back Damien Harris also was listed as limited after leaving Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions with a hamstring injury. That could be viewed as a positive sign, as reports this week indicated Harris is expected to miss multiple games, though he could be seen leaving the main practice area shortly after warmups.

Wideout Nelson Agholor, who also left the Lions game with a hamstring ailment, was limited, as well.

Two new additions to the injury report were starting center David Andrews (back) and top cornerback Jonathan Jones (ankle). With Jalen Mills still dealing with a hamstring injury, both of the Patriots’ starting corners were limited Wednesday.

Here is the Patriots’ full injury report:

WR Nelson Agholor – Hamstring

C David Andrews – Back

DL Lawrence Guy – Shoulder

RB Damien Harris – Hamstring

CB Jonathan Jones – Ankle

QB Mac Jones – Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan – Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers – Knee

CB Jalen Mills – Hamstring

DL DaMarcus Mitchell – Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith – Ankle