Patriots Mailbag: Who Are Pats’ Possible Trade Candidates?

As we close out yet another week filled with New England Patriots quarterback speculation, let’s dive right into your mailbag questions.

@meeher18

Has judge and Patricia turned the corner in their offensive woes? Patriots offense attack vs Cleveland actually looked fun to watch

Matt Patricia and the rest of the Patriots’ offensive brain trust deserve a lot of credit for their game plans in these last few games. They’ve done a great job of making life easier for Bailey Zappe through the use of play-action and screens, and I liked some of Patricia’s subversive play-calling against the Browns.

Rhamondre Stevenson’s 31-yard touchdown — arguably the most important play of the game — came on a third-and-10 handoff. Hunter Henry’s score came off a play-fake on third-and-1. Both calls fooled Cleveland’s defense, which was geared up to stop the pass on the first and expecting a short-yardage run on the second.

The Patriots’ offense has looked decidedly different with Zappe behind center than it did during Mac Jones’ first three starts. The changes made sense, and they clearly had the desired effect — though it must be noted that the Patriots’ last two opponents currently rank 32nd and 31st in Football Outsiders’ defensive DVOA. I’d expect another shift once Jones returns — he’s more experienced and should be able to handle more than his rookie counterpart — but New England would be smart to keep some of its Zappe-focused wrinkles in their repertoire.

One prominent example: 31.6% of Zappe’s pass attempts have featured play-action, and he’s been wildly effective on those throws, posting a perfect 158.3 passer rating in each of his two starts. Against the Browns, he was 7-for-8 for 165 yards and a touchdown off play-action, averaging a gaudy 20.6 yards per attempt.

Conversely, with Jones in the game, the Patriots have used play-action on just 10.8% of their passing plays, the lowest mark of any starting quarterback in the NFL this season. If I’m Patricia and company, I’m finding a middle ground between the Zappe offense and the ultra-aggressive, chance-taking approach they employed in Jones’ first three starts. If they can strike that balance and Jones’ turnovers decrease, his multi-week absence could wind up benefiting the Patriots’ offense in the long run.

There’s been no confirmation from head coach Bill Belichick, but all signs point to Jones returning — and starting — against the Chicago Bears this week on “Monday Night Football.”