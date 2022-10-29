Ravens Kicker Justin Tucker Trolls Russell Wilson Over Plane Behavior

It seems everyone is having a laugh over Russell Wilson’s bizarre plane behavior, including his NFL brethren.

Wilson has been the butt of jokes ever since it was revealed he was doing high knees in the aisle of the team’s plane while his teammates slept as the Denver Broncos flew to London earlier this week to get ready to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker couldn’t help himself from poking fun at the quarterback following Baltimore’s 27-22 road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on “Thursday Night Football.” When Marlon Humphrey went live on Instagram with the Ravens traveling back to Baltimore, the veteran cornerback asked Tucker for some commentary.

Tucker surely didn’t disappoint, taking a couple of shots at Wilson, which can be seen on the video The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer posted on Twitter.

“I mean what do you want to know? What are we doing on the plane ride back home?” Tucker said. “I heard Lamar (Jackson) is leading us in high knees. Ravens flock, let’s fly.”

The last part by Tucker also mocks Wilson, who constantly says Denver’s motto of “Broncos country, let’s ride.”