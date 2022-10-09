How Bailey Zappe Earned This Specific Praise From Bill Belichick

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick clearly is impressed with Bailey Zappe.

And how could he not be? Zappe, a rookie fourth-round quarterback, followed up last week’s near-win against Aaron Rodgers by completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in the Patriots’ 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Western Kentucky product played with poise and did far more than hand the ball off and complete a series of check-downs.

Belichick mentioned Zappe during the opening statement in his postgame press conference.

“Bailey made a lot of good decisions,” New England’s head coach said. “Was accurate with the ball. Thought he showed some poise there in some pressure situations where he got out of it and found an open receiver, made good decisions.”

The first question directed toward Belichick was, of course, about Zappe. Specifically, Belichick was asked for insight into how a full week of preparation helped Zappe before his first NFL start.

“I thought it was better,” Belichick said. “Definitely being able to get in the huddle every day, call a play, see it, execute it versus watching somebody else do it. That’s always more beneficial. But he learns well whether he’s in there or not. … He was confident out there.”

It seemed as if Belichick was going to stop there. Instead, he paused and delivered a separate — and far more interesting — point on Zappe.