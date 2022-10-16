NFL Trade Rumors: These Teams Have Shown Interest In Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey might not be long for Carolina.

The Panthers reportedly are listening to trade offers for McCaffrey, who is a blue-chip asset for an NFL team that probably should consider a rebuild. Carolina, now with an interim head coach at the helm, reportedly doesn’t have a firesale in the works but is at the very least taking calls on the superstar running back.

In a column published to CBS Sports on Saturday morning, Jonathan Jones shed light on McCaffrey’s market with the Nov. 1 trade deadline on the horizon.

“…While teams are calling about Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers have not engaged in any serious trade talks,” Jones wrote. “Carolina isn’t just going to give away one of the league’s best weapons when healthy. The Broncos, 49ers, Rams and Bills are among the teams that have shown varying degrees of interest in McCaffrey.”

None of these teams are surprising suitors. Denver and San Francisco both are dealing with serious injuries to their feature back, with the Broncos’ Javonte Williams out for the remainder of the season. Los Angeles, meanwhile, reportedly is at odds with Cam Akers and McCaffrey taking his talents to Buffalo potentially could put Josh Allen and company over the top as the clear-cut Super Bowl LVII favorite.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Panthers already have rejected two offers for McCaffrey and they aren’t going to budge on a package that they believe is below proper value. So if any team is seriously interested in acquiring the 26-year-old, who has appealing term on his contract, it better be prepared to pay a pretty penny.