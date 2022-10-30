Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo After Disturbing Allegations

The San Antonio Spurs abruptly released second-year guard Josh Primo on Friday and the latest reported developments have provided more context as to why.

Primo, 19, was reportedly released due to allegations of self-exposure to women, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne.

After being selected No. 12 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, Primo proceeded to average 5.8 points while shooting 37.4% from the field and 30.7% from 3-point range while making 16 starts in 60 games played as a rookie.

Primo, who played in four of San Antonio’s six games this season, initially issued a statement to ESPN in response to those who were caught by surprise of the release, claiming that the departure was due to mental health-related issues.

“I know that you all are surprised by today’s announcement,” Primo said, according to Wojnarowski. “I’ve been seeking help to deal with a previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time.”

Before Primo suddenly parted ways with San Antonio, the Spurs had picked up his third-year option which, at the time, guaranteed $4.1 million for this season and $4.3 million for next season. While ESPN did indicate that teams across the league remain interested in Primo, those organizations would need the necessary salary cap room or a traded-player exception to be responsible for his $4.1 million salary.