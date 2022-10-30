Kyle Schwarber Jokes About Speed He Showed Off In World Series

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is known for mashing home runs.

But could the left-handed hitting slugger be changing the perception about him after stealing a career-best 10 bases during the regular season and adding three more thefts, including one in a win in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, during the postseason? Not so fast.

While Schwarber has found more success on the base paths eight years into his Major League Baseball career, he understands his biggest asset lies in his power and not his speed.

“I made a big deal about a 40-10 season,” Schwarber joked with FOX Sports’ Ken Rosenthal prior to Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Saturday. “I don’t think a 40-40 is in my future. I wish it would be, but I don’t think I’m that fast.”

Schwarber’s good sense of humor is shining through once again, something he displayed in the playoffs last year during his stint with the Boston Red Sox.

The two-time All-Star certainly won’t be confused with a speedster anytime soon, but his power at the plate is undeniable. Schwarber belted a career-high and National League-leading 46 home runs in his first season with the Phillies. He also crushed a memorable homer in the NL Championship Series against the San Diego Padres as well.

So while Schwarber has swiped a bag here and there, his sneaky speed will continue to go under the radar as he’s more likely to take a jog around the bases than record a stolen base.