This Chirp From Ex-Jets Coach Rex Ryan Will Irk Patriots Fans

Despite his lopsided history coaching against the Patriots, Rex Ryan is willing to acknowledge that Bill Belichick still ranks among the best head coaches in the NFL.

But outside of the future Hall of Famer, Ryan believes New England has very little to offer.

The NFL head coach-turned-analyst expressed as much in typical Rex Ryan fashion during the latest edition of “Sunday NFL Countdown.” While predicting a convincing Week 8 win from the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Ryan attached a harsh label to the Patriots.

“Let’s not get it twisted, they’ve still got the coach over there, Bill Belichick,” Ryan said on ESPN, as transcribed by Boston.com. “And they’ve got one player that wouldn’t have started on those old Patriot teams, Matt Judon, nobody else. This is the New England Patriots’ JV team. So to me, I’m like Jets just stomp them.”

Ryan has every reason to be high on the Jets this weekend. New York is a winner of four straight and carries a 5-2 record into the rough halfway point of the campaign. New England, meanwhile, lost all of its momentum with an embarrassing, 19-point loss to the Chicago Bears in Foxboro last Monday.

But if the Patriots halt the Jets’ win streak in the Meadowlands, New England will waste no time taking aim at Ryan for his prediction.