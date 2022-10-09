Twitter Takes Aim At Dan Campbell As Patriots Steamroll Lions

NESN Logo Sign In

Dan Campbell did not put on a masterclass in NFL head coaching Sunday afternoon in Foxboro, to say the least.

Campbell made a series of questionable calls in the Detroit Lions’ ugly 29-0 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. The head coach’s poor decision-making can be summed up by one troubling stat: the visitors’ 0-for-6 mark on fourth-down situations. One of those fourth-down pushes was made in New England territory in a one-score setting, and the touchdown the Patriots responded with opened the floodgates.

The tight end-turned-coach started to trend on Twitter as the wheels started to come off for the Lions, as a slew of football fans were eager to take a dig at Campbell.

Dan Campbell is like ?sorry guys that loss was on me? and then goes and does the exact same thing again — mads thee stallion (@detrussy) October 9, 2022

Dan Campbell coaches like a 9 year old playing madden — Drunk Detroit Sports Fan (@DrunkDetroitFan) October 9, 2022





Holy crap Dan Campbell you?ve lost me dude — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) October 9, 2022

The Detroit Lions need to fire Dan Campbell. — Hank (@destmf45) October 9, 2022



Dan Campbell either has to get the Nathaniel Hackett assistant help or he?s getting fired. I dont wanna hear the quotes. I don?t want to hear ?hey man. That?s on me?. These decisions are absolutely inexcusable. — Detroit Moments (@DetroitMoments) October 9, 2022

The Lions, who went 3-13 in Campbell’s first season at the helm in 2021, dropped to 1-4 on the current campaign with their lopsided result against the Patriots. The road ahead isn’t any easier for Detroit either, as its next three matchups are with the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers.

As such, don’t be surprised if you see Campbell’s name all over Twitter the next couple Sundays.