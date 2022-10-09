Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Roasted On Twitter For Horrendous Week 5 Suit

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyler Murray served as a punching bag for social media during the offseason, and his Week 5 fashion choice forced the Arizona Cardinals quarterback back into the ring.

Murray showed up for Arizona’s clash against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Grinch-like lime green suit with a pair of black leather platform shoes on his feet. It would have served as a bizarre choice regardless, but given the fact the Eagles’ primary colors include a different shade of green, it was even more questionable.

Well, as one might expect, those on social media had a field day with the pregame photo of Murray.

Kyler Murray Running around thinking he Beyoncé — ? (@Theotherdae) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray looks like he raided Harry Styles? closet pic.twitter.com/E4roV5dtWf — Angie (@AngieSee21) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray out here looking like A Key Lime Pie crossbred with Hillary Clinton. https://t.co/BbUpxgY8M6 — Thrilly Max @ #TwitchConSanDiego (@ThrillhouseMAX) October 9, 2022

You cannot convince me Kyler Murray didn?t lose a bet.



There?s no way this man made a personal decision to show up in a neon green bell-bottom pantsuit. ?? https://t.co/8pjjJw4YgQ — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray studying film pic.twitter.com/eKP8RRxgJ8 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 9, 2022

Hopefully Murray goes out in Week 5 and puts on a quarterback clinic, because if not, well, he probably won’t be treated to any positive messages regarding his game or wardrobe.