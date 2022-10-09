Cardinals’ Kyler Murray Roasted On Twitter For Horrendous Week 5 Suit

Kyler Murray served as a punching bag for social media during the offseason, and his Week 5 fashion choice forced the Arizona Cardinals quarterback back into the ring.
Murray showed up for Arizona’s clash against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Grinch-like lime green suit with a pair of black leather platform shoes on his feet. It would have served as a bizarre choice regardless, but given the fact the Eagles’ primary colors include a different shade of green, it was even more questionable.
Well, as one might expect, those on social media had a field day with the pregame photo of Murray.
Hopefully Murray goes out in Week 5 and puts on a quarterback clinic, because if not, well, he probably won’t be treated to any positive messages regarding his game or wardrobe.