Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Dominant Win Over Lions

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bailey Zappe will get all the headlines this week, and deservedly so. But the Patriots defense was the top story in Sunday’s 29-0 win over the Lions.

Detroit entered Gillette Stadium with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and left with zero points. New England forced two turnovers, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and held the Lions to 0-for-6 on fourth-down attempts. It was the Patriots’ first shutout win since Week 11 of last season against the Atlanta Falcons.

Still, Zappe was very good. The rookie fourth-rounder completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown to go along with an interception that wasn’t his fault. The Patriots also got excellent offensive performances from running back Rhamondre Stevenson (161 yards) and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, who returned from a two-game absence to post seven catches on eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown.

On the other side, Jared Goff was, well, Jared Goff, completing 19 of 35 passes for 229 yards and an interception (plus a fumble) while playing like his usual, shaky self in the pocket. Jamaal Williams ran for 56 yards on 15 carries with starting running back D’Andre Swift out due to an injury.

The Patriots improved to 2-3 with the win while the Lions dropped to 1-4 with the loss.

Here are three studs and three duds for New England from its Week 5 victory:

STUDS

LB Matthew Judon

New England’s best player was a menace again. Judon racked up three tackles and two sacks, one of which forced a fumble that resulted in a scoop-and-score by Kyle Dugger. The star edge-rusher now is the first player in Patriots history to register a sack in each of his first five games — beating Andre Tippett’s old record — and his six sacks are the most ever by a Patriots player through five games. Judon’s been excellent all season.