Are Bruins For Real? NHL Writer Determines Boston’s Stanley Cup Hopes

Heading into their Wednesday matchup against the Florida Panthers, the Bruins were off to their best start since the 1929-30 season.

Boston opened with the best record in the NHL at 17-2-0, and head coach Jim Montgomery has led the Black and Gold to the best offense in the league, scoring 4.16 goals per game — the Dallas Stars are second at 3.84 goals per game.

But are the Bruins playing above their weight? Will the shoe finally drop for Boston?

That is what ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski examined Wednesday when looking at the landscape of the league at the quarter mark of the season. The full post can be read here, but Wyshynski tackled the claim of whether or not Boston is the Stanley Cup favorite.

“They’re for real,” Wyshynski wrote. “I felt the notion that the Bruins’ championship window was closing was always overstated. If Patrice Bergeron felt it was worth his time to return, there was still some fight left in the bear. What was underestimated, however, were three factors:

1. The impact of defenseman Hampus Lindholm, a 2021-22 trade deadline acquisition who is playing at a point-per-game pace.

2. The return of David Krejci after a season playing in the Czech Republic, who not only reset the Bruins’ center depth chart but offers a steadying, familiar presence on the ice.