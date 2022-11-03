Astros’ Christian Vázquez Reflects On Making History In Game 4

The Astros’ pitching staff was superb Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park, and Christian Vázquez had a front-row seat to it all.

After six spectacular innings from Cristian Javier, three Houston relievers followed with squeaky-clean innings to seal the second no-hitter in World Series history. It was an all-important Game 4 win for the Astros, who now have a chance to win the Fall Classic back at Minute Maid Park this weekend.

Of course, it takes a great game plan from a catcher to have so much success on the mound. After the 5-0 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies, Vázquez balanced appreciating the moment with keeping focus on the task at hand.

“That’s crazy, man,” the veteran backstop told FOX’s Tom Verducci. “You know, we play for this. Making it that special is even better. It was special. Everybody did a great job and we’re happy to split the series. We gotta finish at home.”

Vázquez added: “We have not finished the job here. It’s a special moment, obviously — it’s a no-hitter. Two catchers in history to call a (World Series) no-hitter. So yeah, it’s a very special day for us and we’re happy to get that W.”

Another W on Thursday night would put the Astros in the driver’s seat on the road to a championship. World Series Game 5 from Philadelphia is scheduled to begin at 8:03 p.m. ET.