Bill Belichick Compared Rhamondre Stevenson To These Two NFL Legends

If it wasn’t already evident by his frequent and overwhelming praise for Rhamondre Stevenson this season, Bill Belichick really, really likes the New England Patriots’ second-year running back.

During NBC’s broadcast of Thursday night’s Patriots-Minnesota Vikings game, commentators Mike Tirico, Jason Garrett and Tony Dungy shared how Belichick raved about Stevenson during their pregame production meeting, even comparing him to arguably the two greatest players he’s ever coached.

Tirico: “We’re talking about Belichick, guys, how effusive was he in praising the running back, Stevenson?”

Garrett: “It was incredible. He went on and on and on. And Coach doesn’t speak a lot in those production meetings, but he probably talked about Rhamondre for 15 minutes, and he compared his growth and his development in a short period of time to both Tom Brady and to Lawrence Taylor.”

That’s the highest of high praise from the Patriots’ head coach, who worships Taylor and has called Brady “the best player in NFL history.”

Dungy said Belichick also called Stevenson one of New England’s “most dependable players.”

Stevenson has emerged as an every-down weapon in the Patriots’ backfield, leading the team in rushing while also replacing James White (and an injured Ty Montgomery) as their top pass-catching back. He entered Thursday with 644 rushing yards and 41 receptions, trailing only wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (44) in the latter.