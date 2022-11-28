Brazil Vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

Both teams picked up three points last Thursday

by

3 hours ago

The top two teams in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will square off Monday in Qatar.

Both Brazil and Switzerland will be looking to kick off the tournament with back-to-back wins. The Brazilians opened group-stage play with a 2-0 victory over Serbia, while the Swiss earned a 1-0 verdict against Cameroon.

Brazil, the odds-on favorite to win the World Cup, will be forced to play Monday without Neymar, who injured his ankle in Thursday’s match. Here’s how you can watch the Brazil-Switzerland matchup online and on TV:

When: Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. ET
TV: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX

More NFL:

USMNT Not Involved in Iran Social Media Posts
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Yukihito Taguchi/USA TODAY Sports Images
New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry
Previous Article

Bill Belichick Goes (Slightly) More In Depth On Hunter Henry Controversy
NFL Week 13: San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey
Next Article

NFL Week 13 Lines: First Look At Biggest Week Of Season So Far

Picked For You

Related