Brazil Vs. Switzerland Live Stream: Watch World Cup Game Online, On TV

The top two teams in Group G at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will square off Monday in Qatar.

Both Brazil and Switzerland will be looking to kick off the tournament with back-to-back wins. The Brazilians opened group-stage play with a 2-0 victory over Serbia, while the Swiss earned a 1-0 verdict against Cameroon.

Brazil, the odds-on favorite to win the World Cup, will be forced to play Monday without Neymar, who injured his ankle in Thursday’s match. Here’s how you can watch the Brazil-Switzerland matchup online and on TV:

When: Monday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX