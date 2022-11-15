Bruins’ David Pastrnak Hilariously Interviews Himself After Celtics Win

The Boston Celtics came back from a 15-point second-half deficit to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder thanks to the efforts of… David Pastrnak?

Don’t worry Bruins fans, the 26-year-old forward still dons the Black and Gold, but Pastrnak was in attendance at TD Garden on Monday to witness an incredible comeback from the C’s led by Marcus Smart and Derrick White.

Pastrnak got a hold of some microphones and didn’t disappoint after the game.

“They gave us a hard time, but I think our guys, our group, responded very well, especially going into the second half,” Pastrnak told himself, per video from Celtics senior writer Taylor Snow. “I think we dictated the tempo, and it was our game to win and big points in our standings.”

“Thank you very much,” Pastrnak said, grabbing another microphone.

“You’re welcome,” Pastrnak replied.

David Pastrnak interviewing himself after a great performance for the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/IXQNIpoM2E — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) November 15, 2022

Whether it was hockey still on the mind or a lack of knowledge of NBA standings, Pastrnak’s “big points in our standings” line was a nice touch, tough to not admire.