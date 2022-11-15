Celtics Wrap: Boston Survives Track Meet Vs. Scrappy Thunder

It was far from easy, but the Boston Celtics brought their winning streak to seven games after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder, 126-122, at TD Garden on Monday night.

The Celtics move to 11-3 on the year, while the Thunder dropped to 6-8.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics entered Monday’s matchup as winners of their previous six games and one of the favorites to lift the Larry O’Brien trophy at the end of the season. The Thunder entered as an organization actively looking to drop games in hopes of landing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

You wouldn’t know any of that by watching them face off with each other. This game had the look and feel of a playoff matchup.

The officials called a tight game throughout, seemingly stalling any momentum each team could build in the first three quarters. Sloppy fundamentals led to traveling violations, attempts to take charges that were not called and blown assignments that led to easy backdoor layups. Knowing the refs weren’t going to let anything slide, Boston still struggled to slow the pace on a young Oklahoma City squad.

Less than 24 hours after putting up 144 points in regulation against the New York Knicks, the Thunder put up 96 through the first three quarters on the Celtics and turned the game into a track meet. Despite that, Boston trailed by only seven points entering the fourth quarter.