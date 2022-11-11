Celtics Fans Shower Isaiah Thomas With Love On Twitter

Former Boston Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas remains among the most beloved to ever take the TD Garden parquet floor, as was evident on Thursday night.

During an annual charity bowling event, hosted by current Celtics point guard Marcus Smart, Thomas made a surprise guest appearance, reuniting with his former teammate. Smart, who is currently the longest-tenured Celtics player, was ecstatic — as seen on video, courtesy of Celtics writer Taylor Snow — after catching Thomas’ attendance.

Thomas and Smart spent three seasons as teammates, reaching one Eastern Conference finals, featuring a plethora of memorable playoff battles.

“Back in the Beaaaaaannnnnnnnnnnnnn,” Thomas tweeted.

The Celtics faithful was zero time showing Thomas love in the comments section.

During his unforgettable run in Boston, Thomas blossomed as both the Celtics’ leader and the “King of the Fourth,” averaging 24.7 points with six assists while shooting 44.3% from the field, 36.8% from beyond the arc and 88.9% from the line in 179 games played.

With Thomas last taking the NBA floor during a 22-game run with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Charlotte Hornets, the 33-year-old spent last summer showcasing his skillset to potential suitors across the league.

Despite having lasted played with Boston in 2017, Thomas will always remain amongst the most beloved to ever wear a Celtics uniform.

The Celtics enter their Friday matchup against the Denver Nuggets at 8-3 on the 2022 campaign. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.