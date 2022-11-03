Celtics Wrap: Boston Falls In OT To Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime, 114-113, at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Wednesday — losing their second-consecutive game to the Eastern Conference’s early top seed.

The Celtics fell to 4-3 on the year, while the Cavs improved to 6-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Perhaps you’ve heard it said before that basketball is a game of runs.

That point was proven Wednesday night.

The two squads traded blows throughout their contest, with Cleveland dominating the first quarter and outscoring Boston by eight points, before the Celtics returned the favor and outscored the Cavs by 14 in the second. In the second half the runs got a little shorter, before Boston and Cleveland’s stars, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell combined for two final-minute shots and one incredible defensive play to send the game to OT.

In OT, Boston found itself down by one with 2.3 seconds remaining. In that situation, coach Joe Mazzulla called Jaylen Brown’s number over Tatum’s, with the All-Star guard rimming out a mid-range jumper.