Is NASCAR Cup Series Championship Chase Elliott’s To Lose In Phoenix? Elliott can win his second title in his seventh season by Jason Ounpraseuth 2 hours ago

The field is down to four as a NASCAR Cup Series champion will be crowned in Phoenix on Sunday.

Christopher Bell locked up a spot in the Championship 4 with a win at Martinsville, and Ross Chastain’s dramatic video-game move earned himself a chance at a title.

But oddsmakers have penned regular season champion Chase Elliott to come out the winner at Phoenix Raceway. The Hendrick Motorsports driver won the NASCAR Cup Series title in 2020 in just his fifth season. Below are how the Championship 4 drivers stand on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chase Elliott +230

Christopher Bell +300

Ross Chastain +400

Joey Logano +400

On BetMGM, Elliot is a +250 favorite, and Bell is a +325 favorite heading into Sunday’s race.

Bell has earned remarkable wins this season. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won at the Charlotte Roval to qualify for a playoff spot. He was involved in a crash with Bubba Wallace and defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, which put his spot in the Championship 4 in jeopardy until his win last Sunday.

Chastain will be allowed to use his video-game maneuver at Martinsville again, but the Trackhouse Racing driver will need more than that to beat out Elliott and Bell.

The determining factor is likely experience. Elliott, who turns 27 on Nov. 28, will have the spotlight in Phoenix as he has won a title before. If the Hendrick Motorsports driver loses, it would be a big disappointment, compared to Bell, where a win would be a huge underdog story for the JGR driver.

A $100 bet on Elliott and Bell on DraftKings would pay out $330 and $400, respectively. All questions will be answered once the drivers hit Phoenix Raceway on Sunday.