Celtics Wrap: Boston’s Win Streak Remains Alive After Win Vs. Pelicans

The Boston Celtics notched their ninth consecutive victory, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 117-109, at Smoothie King Center on Friday.

Remaining the NBA leaders in wins, the Celtics improved to 13-3 on the season, while the Pelicans fell to 9-7 with the loss ending their three-game win streak.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics walked off the floor the same way they entered — the hottest team in the NBA.

During a 133-118 win against the New York Knicks on Nov. 5, the Celtics set a franchise record after hitting 27 total 3-point field goals — a record that stood for over two decades. Against the Pelicans, a similar hot hand from the outside made an appearance from Celtics’ shooters. In the first half alone, the Celtics shot 51.9% from 3-point territory and connected on 14-of-27 attempts, tying a franchise record, as noted by NBC Sports Boston.

Everyone in the Celtics starting lineup contributed at least two of Boston’s 20 total 3-pointers. Derrick White led that charge, hitting a season-high six 3-pointers.

Despite the Pelicans battling back to get within six with 5:58 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Celtics proved why they’ve been the league’s best. Boston struggled, but closed the door despite committing 17 turnovers, including nine in the third quarter, compared to New Orleans’ 13.