NFL Rumors: Rams Made Massive Offer For Star Defender Before Deadline

Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead couldn’t care less about the organization’s future draft capital, as shown in recent years with draft-heavy trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller along with supplemental deals for Sony Michel, Troy Hill and others. Another example of Snead’s willingness took place before the 2022 NFL trade deadline.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer said during an interview with ESPN Radio that the Rams reportedly offered the Panthers two first-round picks and running back Cam Akers to Carolina in hopes of acquiring star edge rusher Brian Burns. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler later confirmed Breer’s report.

The Rams reportedly also tried to trade their second- and third-round picks in 2023, fourth- and fifth-rounders in 2024 and Akers to the Panthers for Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey ultimately was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 20.

Burns, 24, was the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He is playing the fourth year of his rookie contract with Carolina previously exercising his fifth-year option to keep him under contract through the 2023 season.

Named a Pro Bowler during the 2021 campaign, Burns entered his current season after recording nine sacks in each of the previous two years.

Should the Rams be able to sweeten the pot and ultimately land Burns before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, he would form a formidable combination on the defensive line with All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald. LA does have each of its first-round picks in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 drafts.