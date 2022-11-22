Eight Ex-Patriots Among 2023 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Semifinalists

Twenty-eight players were announced Tuesday as semifinalists for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

More than a quarter of them played at least part of their careers with the New England Patriots.

Among the former Patriots to reach the semifinal round of Hall of Fame voting were safety Rodney Harrison and defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, both of whom already are enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame. It was the second semifinal nod for each player, with both falling short of the final round last year.

Head coach Bill Belichick has publicly made Hall of Fame cases for Harrison and Wilfork in the past, saying both “absolutely” would get his vote.

“Vince is almost impossible — he’s impossible to block in the running game, and in the passing game, there’s some guys that match up against him, but his overall strength and athleticism for his size was pretty impressive,” Belichick said last year. “… I’ve coached some of the other safeties that have been enshrined in the Hall of Fame, and not taking anything away from them, but certainly Rodney Harrison belongs in that conversation.”

Super Bowl XLIX champion Darrelle Revis also made the cut in his first year of eligibility. Revis spent just one season in New England but was one of the best players on a title-winning defense.

Rounding out the list of Patriots alums on this year’s semifinal ballot were running back Fred Taylor, linebacker James Harrison, wide receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne and tight end Henry Ellard, all of whom logged short stints in Foxboro, Mass.