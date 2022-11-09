Evander Kane ‘Sincerely Grateful’ After Suffering Scary Injury

Evander Kane suffered a scary wrist injury Tuesday when he was cut with Pat Maroon’s skate blade, but appears to be recovering just fine.

The Oilers forward suffered what general manager Ken Holland called a “deep cut” and underwent surgery after suffering the laceration in the second period of Edmonton’s eventual win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

It was an unsettling scene with Kane calling for help while holding his wrist and leaving behind a pool of blood on the ice. He was transported to the hospital and was stable, and Wednesday Kane released a statement of his own on Twitter letting everyone know he is “on the mend.”

“Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours,” Kane tweeted. “Obviously (Tuesday) night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury.

“Without all of you, I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m sincerely grateful. I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans.”

There is no timeline for Kane to return to the Oilers, but it’s clear he has every intention of playing again this season.