Patriots Practice Notes: O-Line Gets Big Boost Before Bye Week

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had a key member of their offensive line back at practice Wednesday.

Center David Andrews returned to the field for the Patriots’ lone bye-week practice after missing the last two games with a concussion.

The Patriots’ O-line, and offense as a whole, struggled during Andrews’ absence, allowing 10 sacks and scoring just two touchdowns in 25 drives in wins over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. Rookie left guard Cole Strange also had major issues in both of those games and was benched twice in favor of Isaiah Wynn.

Getting Andrews back for next Sunday’s Jets rematch should help stabilize that shaky position group.

Running back Damien Harris also returned to practice after missing last week with an illness. Second-year pro Rhamondre Stevenson has emerged as the Patriots’ top backfield weapon this season, but Harris has started six of the seven games he’s played in, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and scoring three touchdowns.

Three notable players were absent during the open media portion of Wednesday’s practice: wide receiver DeVante Parker, offensive tackle Trent Brown and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux. Parker is recovering from a knee injury that limited him to just one snap over the last two games. The reasons for Brown’s and Godchaux’s absences were unclear.

Because this is their bye week, the Patriots are not required to release an injury report. Players will be off Thursday through Sunday before reconvening next Monday.