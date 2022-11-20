Ex-Patriot Cordarrelle Patterson Breaks Long-Standing NFL Record

New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones wasn’t the only player in the NFL to make headlines with a return touchdown Sunday.

Atlanta Falcons offensive weapon Cordarrelle Patterson rewrote the NFL history books Sunday, registering his ninth kickoff return for a touchdown.

Patterson, who has spent his last two seasons with the Falcons after spending the first eight years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, then-Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, overtook the record previously shared with former Cleveland Browns returner Joshua Cribbs with a 103-yard kickoff return against his former Bears teammates.

Patterson spoke about the record postgame.

“I’m just thankful for the opportunity to break that record,” Patterson said, per video shared by ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “I’m not finished. I’ve got a lot of football left in me, so I’m just trying to take that record and go crazy with it.

“… I was trying to cry, but all the guys was running up on me, doing all this and doing all that. I couldn’t even enjoy myself. It felt good, I was trying to shed a tear but they wouldn’t let me.”