Jets Player Reportedly Makes Baffling Comment After Losing to Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots on Sunday picked up their 14th consecutive win over the Jets. Yeah, it took a miraculous, last-second Marcus Jones punt return to get it done, but New England largely dominated New York in a 10-3 victory at Gillette Stadium.

And yet, at least one player inside the Jets locker room apparently was stunned by Sunday’s result. After the game, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe quoted a Jets player who probably isn’t privy to the Jets’ lack of success against the Patriots during the Bill Belichick era.

“Man, I can’t believe we lost to the Patriots,” the player said, per Volin.

Unnamed Jets player: ?Man, I can?t believe we lost to the *Patriots*? — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 20, 2022

Who’s gonna tell him?

Let’s hope the anonymous player was being sarcastic because, otherwise, the comment was a rather embarrassing one. Even if they were referencing the quality of New England this season, the fact of the matter is the Patriots beat the Jets on their own field three weeks ago and now have swept New York for the seventh straight season.

New England, now 6-4, must shift its focus to this Thursday night’s road matchup with the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets will look to rebound next Sunday when they host the Chicago Bears.