Jaylen Brown Drill’s Slick Trick Shot Before Celtics-Mavericks Game

Jaylen Brown didn’t wait for the scheduled tipoff against the Dallas Mavericks to give fans in attendance a reason to pull out their phones at TD Garden on Thursday.

Standing behind the Boston Celtics bench and surrounded by several fans during pre-game shootaround, Brown knocked down a deep, deep corner 3-pointer — to the amazement of dozens of Celtics fans who recorded the Harlem Globetrotter-like trick shot in real-time.

All net from the stands? Easy work for JB @FCHWPO ? pic.twitter.com/rdrxnd3oWR — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2022

Perhaps Brown’s trick shot is simply a byproduct of Boston’s red-hot hand from 3-point range this season.

Entering the contest against the Mavericks, the Celtics have knocked down the most 3-pointers out of any team in the NBA, having averaged 16.4 makes per game throughout their first 17 games of the 2022-23 season.

Through 16 games played for Boston, Brown has averaged 2.4 shots while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.