Kyle Busch Celebrates ‘Lots To Be Thankful For’ In Family Tweet

This winter is an offseason of change for Kyle Busch, but the legendary NASCAR driver is able to count on what matters.

Busch tweeted a photo with his family on Thanksgiving, showing his wife, Samantha, and their two children with a message that showed he’s mindful of just how fortunate he is.

“Lots to be thankful for,” Busch tweeted. “Happy Thanksgiving from our fam to yours.”

Busch, 37, will join Richard Childress Racing next season after a decade and a half with Joe Gibbs Racing. The implications are numerous for the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, not the least of which is a move from Toyota equipment to Chevrolet machinery — something that sparked a mini-conspiracy theory regarding how much effort Toyota actually put behind Busch’s playoff run this fall.

He already has a long list of honors on his eventual hall of fame résumé, and given what Busch has going for him both on and off the track, his Thanksgiving message made it clear that anything he’s able to achieve with RCR is just extra gravy.