Lakers Upgrade LeBron James, Rule Out Anthony Davis Vs. Spurs

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t managed to find their stride or any form of consistency thus far throughout their early 2022-23 campaign.

That ongoing inconsistency, which has led the Lakers to a 6-11 subpar start, remained the case before Los Angeles took the floor against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis shared the floor during Friday’s 105-94 win over the Spurs, but they won?t both be playing when the teams meet again during a back-to-back.

“The Lakers say Anthony Davis (left calf contusion) has downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at San Antonio,” NBA Insider Marc Stein reported prior to tipoff. “The Lakers also say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio.”

James, 37, has only appeared in 11 games this season for the Lakers and averaged 24.5 points, 8.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists while shooting 45.8% from the field, 24% from beyond the arc — a career-worst for the 20-year veteran. James had missed five consecutive games before suiting up against the Spurs.

Meanwhile, Davis, 29, has emerged as a massively valuable centerpiece for the Lakers. The eight-time All-Star has led Los Angeles in points (26.3), rebounds (12.3), steals (1.6) and blocks (2.2) through 16 games during Davis’ fourth year in a Lakers uniform.