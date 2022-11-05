Nike Suspends Partnership With Kyrie Irving ‘Effective Immediately’

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving faced the latest form of disciplinary action on Friday when Nike decided to suspend their relationship with the star point guard after sharing a controversial film that featured anti-Semitic misinformation through his social media accounts.

Nike, who has previously collaborated to release seven editions of sneakers with Irving, no longer intends to release an eighth, which was scheduled to take place in November.

“Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch his new Kyrie 8,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday.

On Thursday, the Nets organization also held Irving responsible for his publication of misinformation, suspending the 30-year-old seven-time NBA All-Star. The suspension, which was announced as “at least five games without pay,” after Irving initially refused to accept accountability and apologize for sharing the film which he then acknowledged was indeed anti-Semitic — through the release of an online apology.

“While doing research on YHWH (Yahweh), I posted a documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion,” Irving wrote on Instagram.

Nike released a statement following the announcement, per Charania: