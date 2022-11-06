Patriots-Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online, On TV

The Patriots and Colts are set for a pivotal Week 9 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

New England is 4-4 following last Sunday’s win over the Jets in New York and is looking to move above .500 for the first time this season. Indianapolis, meanwhile, is 3-4-1 and in need of a victory to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

The Patriots already have ruled out receiver DeVante Parker and offensive linemen David Andrews and Marcus Cannon for Sunday’s game. Running back Damien Harris reportedly also will sit out due to an illness.

As for the Colts, they’ll be without star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and will give sophomore quarterback Sam Ehlinger his second NFL start. Mac Jones once again will be under center for New England.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Colts online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: FuboTV | Paramount Plus