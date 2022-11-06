Patriots Fans Will Love This Mic’d-Up Video Of Coach At Practice

Don’t think for one second that Patriots players and coaches don’t know Mac Jones’ real name.

Legally, New England’s franchise quarterback goes by Michael McCorkle Jones, with “Mac” being derived from his middle name. It’s unclear whether Jones has any issues with being called “McCorkle,” but if he does, running backs coach Vinnie Sunseri couldn’t care less.

The Patriots on Saturday shared a video of Sunseri mic’d up at one of the team’s practices this week. It’s a great clip, the beginning of which surely will get a chuckle out of Patriots fans.

Take a look:

Sunseri is in his first season as New England’s primary running backs coach, having taken for Patriots legend Ivan Fears during the offseason. He joined the Patriots in 2020 as a defensive coaching assistant before transitioning to assistant running backs coach the following year.

Sunseri played safety while at Alabama before enjoying a three-year run in the pros, including a stint on New England’s practice squad in 2016. After being released by the San Francisco 49ers before the start of the 2017 season, he returned to his alma mater as a graduate assistant, where he overlapped with Jones for one season.

As for Jones, he and the Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. New England then will go on a bye week before hosting the New York Jets in Week 11.