Rex Ryan Dresses Like Bill Belichick After Patriots Take Ages Poorly

Rex Ryan hasn’t coached in the AFC East since 2016, but he’s still finding ways to experience Patriots-induced embarrassment.

Ryan’s latest swing-and-miss with New England came shortly before the Week 8 meeting between the Patriots and the Jets at MetLife Stadium. The ex-Jets head coach expected his former team to “stomp” Mac Jones and company, who he labeled a “JV team” in wake of their ugly home loss to the Chicago Bears.

Well, the divisional matchup didn’t play out as Ryan expected. The Patriots’ road win probably can’t be labeled as a statement victory, but New England nonetheless halted New York’s win streak at four games. And as a form of eating crow, Ryan spent a portion of the latest “Sunday NFL Countdown” episode dressed exactly like his old nemesis, Bill Belichick.

Ryan also called out a pair of Jets players as he sported a cut-up Patriots sweatshirt and visor.

“I’m mad at Zach Wilson,” Ryan said on ESPN. “I’m mad at you, Zach Wilson, and I’m mad at that John Franklin-Myers. Gotta hit the quarterback late, don’t ya?”

Ryan’s beef with those two is warranted. Wilson’s horrendous play, which included three interceptions, doomed the Jets against the Patriots and Franklin-Myers’ costly roughing-the-passer penalty nixed a pick-six that would have given New York all the momentum in the world.

The loud-mouthed coach-turned-analyst soon will find himself at a Patriots-Jets crossroads yet again, as the longtime foes are set to meet in Week 11 at Gillette Stadium. Ryan has learned his lesson time and time again, but we shouldn’t be at all shocked if he rolls with Gang Green yet again in a few weeks.